7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium / Rate of Reaction / Problem 7
Which statements explains the energy requirements of chemical reactions?
A) The rate of reaction increases with both increasing temperature and activation energy.
B) The rate of reaction increases with increasing temperature and decreasing activation energy.
C) The rate of reaction increases with decreasing temperature and increasing activation energy.
D) The rate of reaction increases with both decreasing temperature and activation energy.
