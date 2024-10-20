- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Determine which is/are the solvent and the solute from the following bicarbonate buffer solution components: 1.00 g of sodium bicarbonate, 9.00 g of sodium carbonate, and 1.0 kg of water.
Determine whether the following describes a suspension, colloid, or solution: some particles of blood plasma cannot pass through semipermeable membranes.
Identify the pair/s that will form solutions.
i. CoCl2 and water
ii. Octane (C8H18) and water
iii. Toluene (C6H5CH3) and CCl4
One way to express a concentration of a solution is by using volume/volume percent concentration. Define volume/volume percent concentration and determine the type of solutions in which it is used.
Hydrochloric acid is used to neutralize the ammonia produced from a Kjeldahl method where all nitrogen organic substances are converted to ammonia. In a 4.37 g sample of organic material, 23.0 mL of 0.280 M HCl (aq) was used up. Determine the mass percentage of nitrogen in the sample.
NH3(aq) + HCl(aq) → NH4Cl(aq)
A solution is prepared by dissolving 11.00 grams of benzoic acid (molar mass = 122.12 g/mol) in 211 grams of water. It has a density of 1.26 g/mL.
a. Calculate the % mass of the solution
b. Calculate the molarity of the solution
c. Calculate the molality of the solution
What is the mass/volume percent (m/v) of the solute MgCl2 if a 50.0 mL sample of MgCl2 solution contains 8.00 grams of MgCl2?
Calculate the concentration (in % m/v) of a 120.0 mL solution containing 0.129 mol glucose (C6H12O6).
Provide the steps in preparing 250.0 mL of a 1.5% (m/v) NaOH solution.
In a chemical laboratory, a task was assigned to analyze the molarity of picric acid (C6H3N3O7) solution, a Hager's reagent for detecting alkaloids. In an empty evaporating dish weighing 29.5 g, a 20.0 mL sample of C6H3N3O7 solution is placed. The total mass of the evaporating dish containing the C6H3N3O7 solution is 49.7 grams. The C6H3N3O7 solution placed in the evaporating dish is dried in an oven. After drying, a total mass of 29.7 grams is obtained for the evaporating dish and the anhydrous C6H3N3O7. Determine the molarity of the C6H3N3O7 solution.
If 20.0 g of NaOH has been weighed out, what is the volume (in milliliters) of 12.5% (m/v) solution that can be prepared? How many milliliters of 0.225 M NaOH solution can be prepared from the same mass of NaOH?
What is the molarity of a nitric acid solution that was prepared by mixing 75.00 mL of 0.150 M HNO3 and 125.00 mL of 0.250 M HNO3?