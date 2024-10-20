9. Solutions / Molarity / Problem 10

In a chemical laboratory, a task was assigned to analyze the molarity of picric acid (C 6 H 3 N 3 O 7 ) solution, a Hager's reagent for detecting alkaloids. In an empty evaporating dish weighing 29.5 g, a 20.0 mL sample of C 6 H 3 N 3 O 7 solution is placed. The total mass of the evaporating dish containing the C 6 H 3 N 3 O 7 solution is 49.7 grams. The C 6 H 3 N 3 O 7 solution placed in the evaporating dish is dried in an oven. After drying, a total mass of 29.7 grams is obtained for the evaporating dish and the anhydrous C 6 H 3 N 3 O 7 . Determine the molarity of the C 6 H 3 N 3 O 7 solution.