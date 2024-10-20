- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Calculate the osmolarity of the following solutions and determine which is higher:
5.00 (m/v)% Ca(OH)2 or 0.750 M Ca(OH)2
The main component of the crystals in taro that causes itching is calcium oxalate (CaC2O4). The solubility of calcium oxalate in water is 6.66×10–3 g/L at room temperature. What is this concentration in (m/v)%, in ppm, and in molarity?
In diagram 3, all the solute has dissolved. Determine whether heating or cooling has caused the change from diagrams 2 to 1.
At 50 °C, 16.4 g of KClO3 is dissolved in 100 mL of water. The solution is then cooled to 20 °C. Is the solution unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated in the new temperature?
The nitrogen pressure swing adsorption system of fire protection systems generates nitrogen at high pressures. Using the relative solubilities of nitrogen and oxygen gases at standard temperature and pressure (1 atm, 25 °C), explain why a nitrogen generator, particularly a nitrogen pressure swing adsorption system is necessary to continuously displace oxygen in fire protection systems.
The solubility of O2 in water at a partial pressure of 1.00 atm is 1.10 × 10–3 mol/L. The partial pressure of O2 in arterial blood is 100. mmHg while the partial pressure of O2 in venous blood is 35.0 mmHg. What percentage of O2 originally dissolved in arterial blood remains in venous blood? Assume the total volume of blood in the body is 5.00 L and the solubility of O2 in blood is similar to that of water.
At a Ne partial pressure of 1.0 atm, the solubility of Ne in water is 4.83 × 10–4 M at 15 °C and 4.42 × 10–4 M at 30 °C. Suppose that Ne is dissolved in 2.0 L water at 15 °C. Calculate the mass of Ne lost if the temperature is increased to 30 °C.
The illustration below represents an 8% (m/v) LiCl solution.
Determine which of the following illustrates the dilution of the above solution to 4% (m/v) LiCl solution:
Manganese is the second most common metal in drinking water. To what volume should a 2.50 L sample of drinking water containing 8.35 ppm manganese be diluted to meet the acceptable limit of 0.0500 ppm?
A saturated solution of KCl has a concentration of 27.9 (m/v)%. Calculate the concentration of a KCl solution in (m/v)% prepared by diluting 39.7 mL of the saturated solution to 250. mL.
Lead (ll) nitrate and ammonium iodide react to form lead(lI) iodide and ammonium nitrate according to the following reaction:
Pb(NO3)2 (aq) + 2 NH4I (aq) → PbI2 (s) + 2 NH4NO3 (aq)
How many mL of a 0.178 M ammonium iodide solution is required to react with 232 mL of a 0.355 M Lead (ll) nitrate solution? And how many moles of lead(lI) iodide are formed from this reaction?