9. Solutions - Part 2 of 3
9. Solutions / Henry's Law Calculations / Problem 6
The solubility of O2 in water at a partial pressure of 1.00 atm is 1.10 × 10–3 mol/L. The partial pressure of O2 in arterial blood is 100. mmHg while the partial pressure of O2 in venous blood is 35.0 mmHg. What percentage of O2 originally dissolved in arterial blood remains in venous blood? Assume the total volume of blood in the body is 5.00 L and the solubility of O2 in blood is similar to that of water.
