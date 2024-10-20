9. Solutions / Henry's Law Calculations / Problem 6

The solubility of O 2 in water at a partial pressure of 1.00 atm is 1.10 × 10–3 mol/L. The partial pressure of O 2 in arterial blood is 100. mmHg while the partial pressure of O 2 in venous blood is 35.0 mmHg. What percentage of O 2 originally dissolved in arterial blood remains in venous blood? Assume the total volume of blood in the body is 5.00 L and the solubility of O 2 in blood is similar to that of water.