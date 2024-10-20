Give the structure of the carboxylic acid produced from the hydrolysis of the given amide.
N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a compound used as a dietary supplement and in medicine. Give the resultant products upon its acid hydrolysis.
β-lactam is a simple cyclic amide found in several antibiotics, such as penicillin. Draw the structure of the major product obtained from acid hydrolysis of the following β-lactam.
Draw the structure of the products produced when the amide shown below is hydrolyzed with HCl.
What are the expected products of the hydrolysis of the amide below with NaOH?
What are the products formed in the hydrolysis reaction shown below?