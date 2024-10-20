Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Amide Hydrolysis
16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives / Amide Hydrolysis / Problem 2

N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a compound used as a dietary supplement and in medicine. Give the resultant products upon its acid hydrolysis.
Chemical structure of N-acetylcysteine (NAC) for amide hydrolysis topic.

Learn this concept