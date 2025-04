10. Acids and Bases / Arrhenius Acid and Base / Problem 3

Of the following compounds, determine whether they are Arrhenius acid, Arrhenius base, or neither

Ca(OH) 2

RbOH

C 6 H 14

H 2 SO 3

HNO 2

KBr

H 2 S

HF

CH 3 COOH

Fe(OH) 3