In biological systems, glucose is broken down to produce ATP in a process called cellular respiration. This process is exergonic but does not occur rapidly without specific enzymes present. Why would organisms adopt this strategy?
The reaction of glucose (C6H12O6) with ATP to form glucose 6-phosphate is a key step in glucose metabolism. Provide the reaction equation using curved-arrow symbolism.
Which of the following statements is true about ATP being considered a high-energy molecule?
Explain the significance when two metabolic processes in a cell are coupled.
The following reaction occurs during photosynthesis in plants:
ATP + H2O → ADP + Pi; ΔG = -30.5 kJ/mol
Is this an exergonic or endergonic process? Does it involve production of any high-energy molecule?
One neuron may hydrolyze approximately 2.88 billion ATP molecules per minute on average. The average human male brain is estimated to contain 86.0 billion neurons. If ATP has a molar mass of 507 g/mol, calculate the kilograms of ATP hydrolyzed by neurons in the brain in a year.
If a cell generates 8.00 NADH molecules during the Krebs cycle, determine the energy yield in ATP molecules produced from these NADH molecules during oxidative phosphorylation.