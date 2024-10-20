GOB Chemistry
It separates the reactions into different cellular compartments to prevent interference between them and to maintain distinct energy requirements for each process.
It combines an energetically unfavorable reaction with an energetically favorable reaction so that the overall process becomes energetically favorable.
It guarantees that one reaction is fully completed before the second reaction begins, regardless of the energy requirements of either reaction.
It enables the reactions to occur independently of each other, ensuring that each process is not influenced by the others’ energy changes.