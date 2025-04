9. Solutions / Boiling Point Elevation / Problem 2

The boiling point of ethanol is 68.0 °C and has a boiling elevation constant (K b ) of 0.374 °C/m. Calculate the new boiling point if 5.25 moles of CaCl 2 (i = 2.2) is added to 6556 mL of ethanol. The density of ethanol is 1.26 g/mL.