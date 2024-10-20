GOB Chemistry
Provide the conjugate acid-base pairs in the following balanced chemical reaction:
CH3CH2NH2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇋ CH3CH2NH3+(aq) + OH−(aq)
True or False: Based on the following reaction, the reactant that acts as the Brønsted–Lowry acid is HNO3, while the Brønsted-Lowry base is H2O.
HNO3(aq) + H2O(l) → NO3−(aq) + H3O+(aq)
An example of a weak base is pyridine (C5H5N). Explain what happens when C5H5N is dissolved in water.
Hydroiodic acid (HI) is a strong acid. Describe what occurs when it is dissolved in water.
Give the equation where HPO42- is an acid and HSO3- is a base