10. Acids and Bases / Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base / Problem 2

True or False: Based on the following reaction, the reactant that acts as the Brønsted–Lowry acid is HNO 3 , while the Brønsted-Lowry base is H 2 O.

HNO 3 (aq) + H 2 O(l) → NO 3 −(aq) + H 3 O+(aq)