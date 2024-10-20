In interstitial lung disease, oxygen is inefficiently transferred into the capillary space, leading to the decreased partial pressure of oxygen in the blood. Why does a person with interstitial lung disease use a portable oxygen delivery service?
Hypoxemia is caused by reduced oxygen in the blood or restricted blood flow. Which of the following describes what happens to the partial pressure of oxygen in the blood?
Consider a tank containing a mixture of gases. Calculate the total pressure (in mmHg) of the mixture if it consists of nitrogen gas at 380 Torr, oxygen gas at 1.4 atm, and helium gas at 380 mmHg.
A 285 mL flask contains a mixture of CO, CO2, and O2 at 15°C. What is the partial pressure of O2 if the total pressure is 795 torr, the CO has a partial pressure of 265 torr and the CO2 has a partial pressure of 355 torr?
A sample of gas equal in moles of hydrogen and argon is stored in a sealed container at room temperature. Which gas has a higher partial pressure?