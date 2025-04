8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) / Problem 4

A 285 mL flask contains a mixture of CO, CO 2 , and O 2 at 15°C. What is the partial pressure of O 2 if the total pressure is 795 torr, the CO has a partial pressure of 265 torr and the CO 2 has a partial pressure of 355 torr?