The initial water level in a graduated cylinder is 75.2 mL. Two metals are added to the graduated cylinder: copper and antimony weighing 18.9 grams and 25.3 grams, respectively. Determine the new water level, in milliliters, in the graduated cylinder. The densities of copper and antimony are 8.96 g/mL and 6.68 g/mL, respectively.
A piece of bismuth metal is submerged in a graduated cylinder containing 65.40 mL water. The water level in the graduated cylinder rises to 73.50 mL after the metal is added. Calculate the mass (in grams) of the bismuth metal. The density of bismuth is 9.79 g/mL.
Aventurine, a form of quartz, has a mass of 3.71 g. It is placed in a graduated cylinder containing 14.5 mL of water. If the water level rises to 15.9 mL, what is the density of aventurine in g/mL?