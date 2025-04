1. Matter and Measurements / Density of Non-Geometric Objects / Problem 1

The initial water level in a graduated cylinder is 75.2 mL. Two metals are added to the graduated cylinder: copper and antimony weighing 18.9 grams and 25.3 grams, respectively. Determine the new water level, in milliliters, in the graduated cylinder. The densities of copper and antimony are 8.96 g/mL and 6.68 g/mL, respectively.