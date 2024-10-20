Select the products of digestion of each of the following food molecules:
(a) starch; (b) sucrose; (c) lactose; (d) triacylglycerol; (e) maltose; (f) proteins
Products of digestion:
(i) amino acids
(ii) glycerol
(iii) fatty acids
(iv) glucose
(v) fructose
(vi) galactose
Protease enzymes in the pancreas are synthesized and stored as inactive precursors called zymogens. These enzymes are activated only after they enter the small intestine because these enzymes would hydrolyze the proteins of the lining of the pancreas if stored in their activated form. True or false?
What are the final products of protein digestion that are absorbed into the bloodstream?