25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism / Digestion of Proteins / Problem 1

Select the products of digestion of each of the following food molecules:

(a) starch; (b) sucrose; (c) lactose; (d) triacylglycerol; (e) maltose; (f) proteins

Products of digestion:

(i) amino acids

(ii) glycerol

(iii) fatty acids

(iv) glucose

(v) fructose

(vi) galactose