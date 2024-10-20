A laboratory analyst is required to prepare 75.0 mL of 1.00% (m/v) copper(II) chloride solution. Bottles containing 5.00% (m/v) copper(II) chloride solution are available in the laboratory. Determine the volume (in milliliters) of 5.00% (m/v) copper(II) chloride solution needed to obtain the required solution.
Provide the final volume (in milliliters) of an 8.00% (m/v) RbCl solution obtained from the dilution of a 20.0% (m/v) RbCl solution with a volume of 40.0 mL.
A solution is made by diluting 17.4 mL of 3.0 M HCI to a final volume of 930 mL, what is the concentration of the final solution?
Determine the amount of water needed to add to 20.3 mL of a 2.78 M iron (III) chloride, FeCl3, stock solution to make a 2.50 M solution.