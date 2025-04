9. Solutions / Dilutions / Problem 1

A laboratory analyst is required to prepare 75.0 mL of 1.00% (m/v) copper(II) chloride solution. Bottles containing 5.00% (m/v) copper(II) chloride solution are available in the laboratory. Determine the volume (in milliliters) of 5.00% (m/v) copper(II) chloride solution needed to obtain the required solution.