20. Carbohydrates / Enantiomers vs Diastereomers / Problem 2

Table sugar rotates plane-polarized light to the right. When it is hydrolyzed, a mixture called "invert sugar" forms which is made up of two types of simpler sugars of equal amounts (rotates plane-polarized light to the left). True or False: The simpler sugars must both rotate plane-polarized light to the left. Explain your answer.