Identify the correct statement about the heat of a reaction.
Is the following endothermic or exothermic?
Solid iodine sublimes to a purple vapor which is iodine gas.
The reaction between silicon and fluorine produces silicon tetrafluoride, as shown below.
Si(s) + 2 F2(g) → SiF4(g) + 1615 kJ
Determine whether the energy of the product is lower or higher than that of the reactants.
Determine whether the following is endothermic or exothermic:
The reactants have lower energy levels than the products.
True or False. In an endothermic process, the total enthalpy of the reactants is greater than the total enthalpy of the products.
During an alcoholic fermentation, yeast converts glucose (C6H12O6) into ethanol (CH3CH2OH) and carbon dioxide.
C6H12O6(aq) → 2 CH3CH2OH(aq) + 2 CO2(g)
Is the process exothermic or endothermic?
In the following illustration, the contents of each closed box represent a system, while the arrows show the changes to the system during some process. The relative magnitudes of q and w are represented by the lengths of the arrows. Which of the processes is endothermic?