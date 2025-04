7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium / Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions / Problem 3

The reaction between silicon and fluorine produces silicon tetrafluoride, as shown below.

Si(s) + 2 F 2 (g) → SiF 4 (g) + 1615 kJ

Determine whether the energy of the product is lower or higher than that of the reactants.