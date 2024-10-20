GOB Chemistry
Is ΔS positive or negative for the synthesis of liquid ammonia (NH3)?
3 H2(g) + N2(g) → 2 NH3(l) ΔH = −38.4 kcal/mol (−161 kJ/mol)
The ΔH of the following reaction is +68.35 kcal/mol (+286 kJ/mol).
Ag2S(s) → 2 Ag+(aq) + S2−(aq)
Is the entropy of the reaction increasing or decreasing?
Does the following process have increasing or decreasing entropy? Why?
spinning several cotton fibers into a ball of yarn
Does the entropy of the following process increase or decrease?
2 PCl3(g) + O2(g) → 2 POCl3(g)