Entropy (Simplified)
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium / Entropy (Simplified) / Problem 1

Is ΔS positive or negative for the synthesis of liquid ammonia (NH3)? 
3 H2(g) + N2(g) → 2 NH3(l)  ΔH = −38.4 kcal/mol (−161 kJ/mol)

