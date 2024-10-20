Skip to main content
Ester Reactions: Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis
16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives / Ester Reactions: Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis / Problem 3

What is the line-angle formula for the product of the reaction shown below?


Chemical reaction showing ester hydrolysis with sulfuric acid and water.

