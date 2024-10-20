Salts of long-chain carboxylic acids are produced during fat saponification. What are the products of the following saponification reaction?
True or False: The products of the base hydrolysis of an ester are a carboxylate salt and a carboxylic acid.
Write a balanced chemical equation for the base-catalyzed hydrolysis (saponification) of methyl salicylate, an ester responsible for the wintergreen scent, with KOH.
Benzyl acetate (C9H10O2) provides jasmine with its characteristic scent. Determine the volume in milliliters of a 0.100 M NaOH solution required to fully hydrolyze 1.00 g of benzyl acetate.
Isoamyl acetate has a banana-like odor and is used in flavoring. Calculate the volume in milliliters of a 0.400 M KOH solution needed to fully saponify 4.20 g of isoamyl acetate (C7H14O2).