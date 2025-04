16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives / Ester Reactions: Saponification / Problem 5

Isoamyl acetate has a banana-like odor and is used in flavoring. Calculate the volume in milliliters of a 0.400 M KOH solution needed to fully saponify 4.20 g of isoamyl acetate (C 7 H 14 O 2 ).