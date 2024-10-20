- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Draw the structure of a saturated fatty acid containing 20 carbon atoms. Is this molecule "linear" or "bent"?
Provide the structural formula of linolenic acid demonstrating the cis stereochemistry of its double bonds. Note: Linolenic acid has 3 double bonds.
The table below shows the distribution of major fatty acids in two types of cooking oils: olive oil and canola oil. Which one contains a higher percentage of monounsaturated fatty acids?
Identify the following unsaturated fatty acid as omega-3, omega-6 or monounsaturated fatty acid.
Which of the following statements describes the structural differences between saturated and unsaturated fatty acids?
For arachidonic acid:
(i) What is the shorthand notation for this fatty acid that shows the number of carbon atoms and the double bonds?
(ii) Determine if the fatty acid is saturated or unsaturated (mono or poly).
Mead acid (20:3) is an ω-9 fatty acid in the human body. A high amount of mead acid in the body indicates a deficiency of essential fatty acids. On the other hand, stearidonic acid (18:4) is an ω-3 fatty acid found in hemp and blackcurrant. Draw the skeletal structures of mead acid and stearidonic acid.