23. Lipids / Fatty Acids / Problem 7

Mead acid (20:3) is an ω-9 fatty acid in the human body. A high amount of mead acid in the body indicates a deficiency of essential fatty acids. On the other hand, stearidonic acid (18:4) is an ω-3 fatty acid found in hemp and blackcurrant. Draw the skeletal structures of mead acid and stearidonic acid.