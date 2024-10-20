GOB Chemistry
The Fischer projection of D-talose differs from that of D-idose at carbon 2, where the —OH group is on the right in D-talose and on the left in D-idose.
The Fischer projection of D-talose differs from that of D-idose at carbon 3, where the —OH group is on the left in D-talose and on the right in D-idose.
The Fischer projection of D-talose differs from that of D-idose at carbon 4, where the —OH group is on the right in D-talose and on the left in D-idose.
The Fischer projection of D-talose differs from that of D-idose at carbon 5, where the —OH group is on the left in D-talose and on the right in D-idose.