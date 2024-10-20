Skip to main content
Freezing Point Depression
If an aqueous solution of CO(NH2)2 freezes at –4.02°C, how many moles of CO(NH2)2 are present in 131 g of water? (Kf water = 1.86 °C•kg/mol)

