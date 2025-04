8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / Gas Stoichiometry / Problem 2

Consider a reaction of 6.3 mol Al with excess HCl:

2 Al (s) + 6 HCl (ℓ) → 2 AlCl 3 (s) + 3 H 2 (g)





Calculate the partial pressure of the H2 produced in a vessel with a volume of 10 L at 360 K