- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Which of the statements about the Cori cycle is/are correct?
I. During the Cori cycle, lactate produced by anaerobic respiration is directly converted into ATP in the liver.
II. The Cori cycle only occurs during periods of high oxygen availability, when aerobic respiration is at its peak.
III. The Cori cycle converts lactate from muscles into glucose in the liver, requiring additional ATP to maintain glucose homeostasis during anaerobic conditions.
IV. Lactate generated during intense exercise is rapidly transformed into pyruvate by the liver, which subsequently aids in the production of ATP for muscles.
True or false:
i. The Cori cycle is necessary for increasing oxygen supply to muscles during exercise.
ii. The cycle is used by the cells when there is excess glucose.
True or false: Glycolysis is the anabolic pathway for generating glucose. If false, correct the statement.
Which of the following compounds can be used as starting material for generating glucose?
(i) lactate
(ii) pyruvate
(iii) acetate
Indicate the glucose-regulating hormone not produced by people diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.