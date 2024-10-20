Which of the statements about the Cori cycle is/are correct?

I. During the Cori cycle, lactate produced by anaerobic respiration is directly converted into ATP in the liver.

II. The Cori cycle only occurs during periods of high oxygen availability, when aerobic respiration is at its peak.

III. The Cori cycle converts lactate from muscles into glucose in the liver, requiring additional ATP to maintain glucose homeostasis during anaerobic conditions.

IV. Lactate generated during intense exercise is rapidly transformed into pyruvate by the liver, which subsequently aids in the production of ATP for muscles.