Draw the glycerophospholipid that has the following groups attached:
- a myristic acid
- an α-linolenic acid
- a phosphate group bonded to choline
Why do cholesterol molecules integrate more readily into membranes made of glycerophospholipids compared with those made mostly of triacylglycerols?
Consider the phospholipid shown below found in cell membranes, particularly in the brain and nervous system:
Based on the given structure, is the backbone glycerol or sphingosine?
For each statement below, determine whether it accurately describes the similarities or differences between triacylglycerols and glycerophospholipids. Select all that apply.
I. Both triacylglycerols and glycerophospholipids contain a glycerol backbone.
II. Triacylglycerols have two fatty acid chains esterified to the glycerol backbone, while glycerophospholipids have three fatty acid chains.
III. Glycerophospholipids include a phosphate group and an additional polar head group, while triacylglycerols do not.
IV. Triacylglycerols are primarily involved in energy storage, whereas glycerophospholipids are primarily involved in cell membrane structure.
A student examined a glycerophospholipid and discovered that it comprises glycerol, two myristic acids, phosphate, and choline. Draw the structure of the glycerophospholipid.
A skin cream has a formulation containing oil, water, and soy lecithin. The cream cannot achieve the desired consistency without soy lecithin. Why is soy lecithin important in this formulation?