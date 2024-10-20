Glycerophospholipids
23. Lipids / Glycerophospholipids / Problem 4
For each statement below, determine whether it accurately describes the similarities or differences between triacylglycerols and glycerophospholipids. Select all that apply.
I. Both triacylglycerols and glycerophospholipids contain a glycerol backbone.
II. Triacylglycerols have two fatty acid chains esterified to the glycerol backbone, while glycerophospholipids have three fatty acid chains.
III. Glycerophospholipids include a phosphate group and an additional polar head group, while triacylglycerols do not.
IV. Triacylglycerols are primarily involved in energy storage, whereas glycerophospholipids are primarily involved in cell membrane structure.
