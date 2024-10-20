Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
Which is the first element that has a half-filled d-subshell in the ground state?
What is the electron configuration of Fe3+?
Choose the correct statement on the formation of a strontium ion and the complete octet.
Select the group of elements that have their valence electrons in the same shell.
A representative element forms an ion with the symbol L1−. Draw the Lewis dot symbol of the element.
Provide the symbol of the most metallic Group 1A element.
Identify the Period 3 element with the smallest atomic size from the following elements:
Identify which among the elements given below loses or gains electrons.
A. Pb
B. Al
C. N
D. I
Identify the element with the greatest ionization potential or energy to remove an electron.
Arrange the following elements in order of the most negative electron affinity to the least negative electron affinity:
B, Mg, O, Si
Which of the following is not a characteristic of ionic compounds?
Manganese(IV) is one of the ions of manganese. Provide the number of electrons and protons in the manganese(IV) ion.
Provide the name of the ion N3−.
Oxygen and sulfur have a high affinity in chemical reactions with each other. These two elements form a large number of compounds when they react. Sulfur forms many oxyacids that dissociate into their oxyanions in solutions. One of the many sulfur oxyanions is the bisulfite anion. Write a chemical formula for this oxyanion.
Write a systematic name for Hg2SO4.
Some metals can form cations with more than one possible charge. Provide the name of the compound formed between i) Zn and Cl and ii) Cr and O.
The correct name for FeSO4·7H2O is
Identify the formula of hypoiodous acid from the following:
Consider the following elements: tellurium, rubidium, bismuth, astatine, and strontium.
Identify the element that would form both a covalent and an ionic bond. (Note: There could be more than one answer.) Explain.
Identify either the name or the chemical formula for each of the given compounds:
A. Boron Nitride
B. Tetraphosphorous trioxide
C. Nitrous acid
D. Silver Chlorite
E. Sn3N4
F. FeSO3
G. IBr3
H. SCl6
Draw the structure that represents the three-dimensional shape of silicon tetrachloride, SiCl4.