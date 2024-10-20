GOB Chemistry 1 Midterm - Part 3 of 5
3. Ionic Compounds / Polyatomic Ions / Problem 14
Oxygen and sulfur have a high affinity in chemical reactions with each other. These two elements form a large number of compounds when they react. Sulfur forms many oxyacids that dissociate into their oxyanions in solutions. One of the many sulfur oxyanions is the bisulfite anion. Write a chemical formula for this oxyanion.
