Identify the bonding preference of boron, nitrogen, and fluorine.
Which of the following shows the correct number of covalent bonds formed by each atom, as well as the electron dot symbols of the molecules with lines showing their covalent bonds?
i. ii.
iii. iv.
The data below are the bond dissociation energies of two gases. Which of the two is more stable? Explain.
Gas Bond Dissociation Energy
Cl2 243 kJ/mol
H2 432 kJ/mol
Encircle the error/s in the Lewis dot structure shown below and draw the correct structure.
How many valence electrons are present in HPO42–?
Show the best Lewis dot structure for BeI2, a compound that is not compliant with the octet rule.
Which of the statements below about resonance structures is true?
A triple covalent bond is formed by the combination of:
True or False: There are two atoms attached to the central Se atom of H2Se.
The reaction of arsine, AsH3, with acid yields the arsonium ion, AsH4+. Determine the molecular geometry of this ion.
Which of the following sets shows species arranged in ascending order of their O–Cl–O bond angles?
Consider a bond formed between P and Cl. Use the symbol δ+ to indicate the positive end and use δ– to indicate the negative end of the bond then show the direction of the dipole arrow.
Draw the lewis dot structures of XeBr2, SeO3, ICl2-.
Identify the polarity, formal charges, hybridization of all atoms and orbitals that overlap
The reaction of A (red) and B (purple) is shown below. Provide the balanced equation.
Calculate the mass of PCl3 is formed by the reaction of 13.54 g sample of phosphorus and 64.26 g of chlorine assuming it is the only product produced.
Determine which of the following equations is balanced.
Is the following statement true or false? Sodium iodide (NaI), an ionic compound, is insoluble in water.
Provide the balanced neutralization reaction of an organic acid present in the soil, formic acid (HCOOH) with lime (Ca(OH)2), a base used for neutralizing acidic soil.
Octane (C8H18) is added to fuels in order to improve the performance of engines. Give the balanced equation for the combustion of octane with O2 which yields CO2 and H2O.
Aqueous solutions of lithium sulfide and copper (II) nitrate are mixed. Give the complete ionic equation for this reaction (if any).
Each of the given pairs below has two different compounds with one element in common. Identify the pair which has the indicated element in the same oxidation state in both compounds.
Consider the following reaction:
Zn2+(aq) + 2e− → Zn(s)
Determine whether the reaction above involves oxidation or reduction.
Identify the species below which would be the strongest reducing agent.