GOB Chemistry 2 Final - Part 1 of 4
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
19. Enzymes / Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity / Problem 19
Amylase is an enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of starch into sugars in the human mouth and pancreas. Its optimal activity is at a pH of 6.7 to 7.0. What would be the effect on the rate of an amylase-catalyzed reaction if the pH was adjusted to 4.5?
Learn this concept