- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Determine the heat energy lost, in joules and calories, by using the heat equation when a 35.5-g sample of methanol is cooled from 50.0°C to 25.0°C. Use the data below:
Determine the energy required to heat the two cylinders (one made of tin and the other composed of tungsten) from 25.00°C to 45.00°C if each has a volume of 25.00 cm3.
The temperature of a metal increases by 20.3°C when it absorbs 161 J of heat. If the mass of the metal is 33.7 g, calculate its specific heat in J/g•°C and determine the identity of the metal based on the table below.
A group of people doing an exploration came upon an abandoned basement where they found a ring that they think is made of pure titanium. When 15.0 J or 3.59 cal of heat was applied to the ring weighing 9.00 g, its temperature rose by 3.19 °C. Determine the specific heat of the ring. Are the explorers correct in their assumption that the ring is made of pure titanium? Note that the specific heat of pure titanium is 0.523 J/g•°C.
Burning one tablespoon of glucose can provide 90. kcal of energy. Assuming that all of the energy from glucose can be used up, determine the number of tablespoons of glucose needed to be burned to increase the temperature of 2.50 L of water initially at 27.0°C to 85.0°C.
Calculate the amount of heat (in joules) needed to raise the temperature of a block of copper weighing 2.65 kg from 28.0°C to 92.5°C. The specific heat of copper metal is 0.385 J/(g•K).