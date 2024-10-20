7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium / Heat Capacity / Problem 4

A group of people doing an exploration came upon an abandoned basement where they found a ring that they think is made of pure titanium. When 15.0 J or 3.59 cal of heat was applied to the ring weighing 9.00 g, its temperature rose by 3.19 °C. Determine the specific heat of the ring. Are the explorers correct in their assumption that the ring is made of pure titanium? Note that the specific heat of pure titanium is 0.523 J/g•°C.