10. Acids and Bases / Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation / Problem 1

A buffer solution was prepared by mixing 0.25 M hypochlorous acid (HClO) and 0.30 M potassium hypochlorite (KClO). The pK a of HClO is 7.52 and the pH of the resulting solution is 7.60. Provide the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation for the buffer.