GOB Chemistry
Is the given alkyl halide the major product in the following reaction? Explain.
Reaction of 2-methylpent-2-ene with HBr produces 2-bromo-2-methylpentane
Draw the structure of the alkene and identify the other reagent required to produce the following product:
There are several bromohexyne addition products (C6H11Br) that are made when hex-2-yne reacts with HBr in a 1:1 molar ratio. Give the structures of two possible products.
Predict the major product of the reaction below (Note: Solution may involve concepts learned from different chapters):