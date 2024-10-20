Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Hydrohalogenation Reaction
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds / Hydrohalogenation Reaction / Problem 2

Draw the structure of the alkene and identify the other reagent required to produce the following product:


 Structure of 1-bromopentane with a bromine atom attached to a carbon chain.

Learn this concept