Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Intro to Amino Acids
18. Amino Acids and Proteins / Intro to Amino Acids / Problem 6

The zwitterion structure of leucine (pI = 6.0) is shown below. Draw the predominant structure of leucine at pH 2.0 and determine its net charge.
Zwitterion structure of leucine at pI 6.0, showing positive and negative charges.

Learn this concept