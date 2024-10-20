If each gram of sugar supplies 4 kcals, and an individual consumes 50 grams of added sugar every day, what percentage of his 2500 kcal daily diet would be added sugar?
Which statement correctly describes the relationship between the products of photosynthesis and the reactants of cellular respiration?
Identify the monosaccharide that is primarily used by cells for energy production:
(i) glucose
(ii) fructose
(iii) galactose
Which of the following statements correctly differentiates ketoses from aldoses?
Determine the chemical formula for a carbohydrate classified as ketotetrose.
Classify the following carbohydrate by identifying the type of carbonyl group and counting the number of carbon atoms.
