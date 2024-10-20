Skip to main content
Intro to Carbohydrates
Determine the classification of the given carbohydrate by indicating the type of carbonyl group and counting the number of carbon atoms.
Structural formula of D-psicose, a ketohexose carbohydrate, showing carbon atoms and functional groups.

